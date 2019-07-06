UK Conservatives face ballot glitch in contest for new PM

Conservative party leadership contender Boris Johnson on stage during a leadership hustings in Perth, Scotland, Friday July 5, 2019. The two contenders, Jeremy Hunt and Boris Johnson are competing for votes from party members, with the winner replacing Prime Minister Theresa May as party leader and Prime Minister of Britain's ruling Conservative Party. Jane Barlow

Members of Britain's Conservative Party have started receiving their postal ballots in the contest to become the country's next prime minister, amid concern that some people have been sent more than one voting paper.

About 160,000 members of the governing party are choosing Britain's next leader, deciding between Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt and his predecessor in that job, Boris Johnson.

The BBC reported Saturday that more than 1,000 people had received multiple voting forms. Most were registered with more than one local Conservative association or had changed their names.

The party said in a statement that "the ballot holds clear instructions that members voting more than once will be expelled."

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The winner is due to be announced July 23 and will replace Theresa May as party leader and prime minister.