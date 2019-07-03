Nurses ratify new contract with hospital; labor dispute ends

Nurses have ratified a new contract with an Ohio hospital after a three-month labor dispute.

The United Auto Workers union represents about 950 nurses at Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo. The union says roughly 84% of voting members approved the contract this week.

Nurses returned to work June 13 after a six-week strike, but had worked without a contract since rejecting an earlier proposal. Their concerns included staffing shortages they say led to increased overtime and greater on-call duties.

Most details of the ratified contract weren't immediately available. The union did note that nurses won't have to work on-site for more than 16 hours, among other changes.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Blade reports that Mercy Health St. Vincent officials said they are pleased the nurses ratified the "updated contract proposal."