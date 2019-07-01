Business

Grains, livestock mixed.

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mostly lower Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery fell 35 cents at $5.15 a bushel; Jul corn was off 29 cents at $4.1060 a bushel; Sep oats rose 9 cents at $2.83 a bushel; while July soybeans gained 4.4 cents at 8.954 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Aug. live cattle fell 4.9 cents at $1.0470 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up 1.25 cents at $1.3837 a pound; Jul. lean hogs was off 1.18 cents at .7210 a pound.

