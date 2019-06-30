City’s new ticket taxes to help fund arts, arena repairs

Two new 5% taxes on arts, sports and entertainment ticket sales are set to take effect Monday in Ohio's capital city.

One Columbus tax is expected to raise $6 million annually for arts groups. It will apply to performances and sporting events costing more than $10 a ticket at venues with more than 400 seats, except for Nationwide Arena.

The other tax will be added to tickets for events at that arena, such as concerts and Blue Jackets hockey games. It's expected to generate $2.4 million a year for arena improvements and $600,000 for the arts.

Opponents argue the taxes will hurt event attendance. They're hoping to put a proposal on the ballot so voters could decide whether to end the new ticket taxes and prohibit them in the future.