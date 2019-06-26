Business

Border aid bill faces standoff in Congress over protections

By ANDREW TAYLOR and ALAN FRAM Associated Press

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., cheers during the Congressional Baseball Game at Nationals Park in Washington, Wednesday, June 26, 2019.
WASHINGTON

Congress is at a standoff over a $4.6 billion aid package for the southern border, House Democrats saying a Senate measure doesn't go far enough to care for thousands of migrant families and children.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is considering a fresh vote Thursday. Democrats want to add medical and hygiene standards and more protections for the children.

It's a risky stalemate over a border crisis that has captured global attention amid unsettling reports of conditions at federal facilities. The funding is urgently for the humanitarian emergency on the U.S.-Mexico border and money runs out in a matter of days.

The GOP-held Senate on Wednesday passed the bipartisan $4.6 billion measure on a sweeping 84-8 vote.

