Health care group to rename 5 southeast Alaska facilities

A health care business group plans to rename five southeast Alaska facilities and close an emergency care unit, officials said.

Southeast Alaska Regional Health Consortium will change the name of the facilities in Sitka as part of a new association with Sitka Community Hospital, The Daily Sitka Sentinel reported Monday.

The agreement is scheduled to go into effect Aug. 1, officials said.

Sitka Medical Center Express Care Clinic will be renamed Mountainside Urgent Care, Mt. Edgecumbe Hospital will be renamed Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center, Sitka Community Hospital will become Sitka Long-Term Care, Mountainside Family Healthcare Clinic will be changed to Mountainside Family Clinic, and Oceanside Therapy Center will become Oceanside Physical Therapy.

Sitka Community Hospital's emergency and acute care services will close July 29. Beginning July 30, emergency care patients will be taken to Mt. Edgecumbe Medical Center, officials said.

"The name changes and enhancement of services coincide with SEARHC's efforts in working with the City and Borough of Sitka to create an integrated health care delivery system for the community," the consortium said in a statement.