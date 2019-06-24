Laramie Habitat for Humanity chapter plans merger

A Wyoming Habitat for Humanity chapter plans to merge with an organization that helps families buy homes.

The Laramie Boomerang reported Sunday that the Laramie chapter will join Cheyenne-based My Front Door.

Chapter board member Guillermo Brizuela says he couldn't find anyone to run the Habitat for Humanity operation, leading to the merger idea.

Brizuela says My Front Door will absorb the chapter's assets and maintain relationships with its participating families.

My Front Door provides families with financial literacy classes and walks them through the home-buying process.

The organization says it has helped 43 families purchase homes in Albany and Laramie counties since it began operation in 2007.

The organization plans to still build homes on the chapter's undeveloped lots in Laramie.