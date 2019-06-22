Michigan first-responder radio network has 100K participants

Michigan officials say more than 100,000 radios are connected with a statewide public safety communications network.

The network operated by the Department of Technology, Management and Budget provides first responders such as police and firefighters with reliable communications across Michigan's 83 counties.

Nearly 1,900 local, tribal, state and federal participants are wired into the system.

Officials say 29 mobile and 35 portable radio models are approved for use on the network, enabling local agencies options to choose a device that best suits their needs.

The state began investing in infrastructure for the network in the mid-1990s. It originally was designed to serve the Michigan State Police but now is available to all public safety agencies.

State police director Col. Joe Gasper says it's "a lifeline" for law enforcement.