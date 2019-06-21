Vermont’s unemployment drops to new low

Vermont's unemployment rate has declined slightly to a new low of 2.1 % in May.

The state Labor Department said Friday that the rate is the lowest for Vermont since the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics started its online historical series in 1976.

Labor Commissioner Lindsay Kurrle says "a 2.1 % unemployment rate means that approximately 7,300 Vermonters, who are actively looking for employment, do not currently have a job."

She says Vermont employers are reporting a wide variety of career opportunities and noted that there are more than 8,500 job postings in Vermont Job Link.

Around the state, the unemployment rate ranged from 1.5 % in the Burlington-South Burlington and White River Junction to 3.1 % in Woodstock.