NJ lawmakers to vote on $38.7B budget proposal

New Jersey lawmakers are set to send a $38.7 billion budget to Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

Thursday's expected votes in the Democrat-led Assembly and Senate come ahead of the June 30 end of the fiscal year and constitutional deadline to enact a balanced budget.

It's unclear whether Murphy will accept the budget. He's called for raising income taxes on millionaires, but legislators rejected his campaign to raise taxes on incomes over $1 million a year.

The lawmakers' budget is similar to the spending blueprint Murphy proposed earlier this year, but has a few differences.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

They slashed funding for free community college Murphy sought. They zeroed out the rainy day fund that Murphy called for funding for the first time in a about a decade, among other changes.