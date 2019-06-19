Prosecutors in fraud case against Texas AG dealt new setback

Special prosecutors who've spent nearly four years trying to bring Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to trial on securities fraud charges are facing another setback, throwing the case into new uncertainty.

The Texas Court of Criminal Appeals on Wednesday refused to reconsider a 2018 ruling that effectively denied special prosecutors nearly $200,000 they say they're owed.

Special prosecutors didn't immediately react to the decision. They've previously suggested they might quit if they're not paid.

Paxton, a Republican, was indicted in 2015 over allegations of duping investors in a high-tech startup. He has pleaded not guilty.

If convicted, Paxton faces 5 to 99 years in prison, but the case has languished for a year. He was re-elected to a second term in November.