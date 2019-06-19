Truck maker Hino sets opening for W.Va. assembly plant

Japanese truck maker Hino Motors Manufacturing is set to open its new West Virginia assembly plant this summer.

Hino (HEE'-no) Motors has scheduled an Aug. 21 grand opening for the facility in Mineral Wells. The company is moving about 20 miles to a larger location at a former retail distribution center.

Hino Motors currently assembles medium-duty trucks at a 245,000-square-foot facility that opened in 2007 in the Wood County community of Williamstown.

Company President Takashi Ono has said the $100 million investment could create up to 250 new jobs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hino Motors is owned by the Toyota Group and its American headquarters are in Novi, Michigan.