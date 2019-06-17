Markets Right Now: Stocks rise, building on recent gains

The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

11:45 a.m.

Stocks are moving broadly higher on Wall Street as the market builds on two weeks of gains.

Technology and communications companies rose more than other sectors in midday trading Monday.

Chipmaker Qualcomm rose 1.4% and Facebook added 3.1%.

Array BioPharma jumped 55% after agreeing to be bought by Pfizer, and auction house Sotheby's soared 58% after announcing a deal to be acquired by Patrick Drahi, a business executive and art collector.

The S&P 500 index rose 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,893.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 58 points, or 0.2%, to 26,148. The Nasdaq rose 55 points, or 0.7%, to 7,852.

Bond prices rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 2.08%.

___

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are getting off to a mostly higher start on Wall Street as the market comes off two weeks of gains.

Internet companies and retailers were up more than other sectors in early trading Monday. Facebook added 2% and CarMax rose 1.6%

Array BioPharma jumped 58% after agreeing to be bought by Pfizer, and auction house Sotheby's soared 57% after announcing a deal to be acquired by Patrick Drahi, a business executive and art collector.

The S&P 500 index rose 2 points, or 0.1%, to 2,888.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 21 points, or 0.1%, to 26,069. The Nasdaq rose 29 points, or 0.4%, to 7,826.