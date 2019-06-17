Bishop International Airport gets $8 million for runway work

Michigan's Bishop International Airport is getting more than $8 million to help rehabilitate more than 7,000 feet (2,134 meters) of runway.

The funding for the Flint airport from the Federal Aviation Administration is a part of the Airport Improvement Program and was recently announced by U.S. Sens. Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters of Michigan.

The airport says the money will help with improvements to its primary runway, including pavement rehabilitation, runway lighting and signage upgrades.

Stabenow says in a statement it "will make traveling to and from Bishop International Airport safer and more efficient." Peters says the funding "will build on their efforts to support daily operations."