Grains mostly higher, livestock lower

Grain futures were mostly higher Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 10 cents at $5.3160 a bushel; Jul corn was up 9 cents at $4.4020 a bushel; July oats was off 3.80 cents at $2.9940 a bushel; while July soybeans advanced 14 cents at 8.85 bushel.

Beef and pork were lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle fell 1.85 cents at $1.0870 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle lost 1.73 cents at $1.3542 a pound; Jun. lean hogs was off .03 cent at .7912 a pound.