Mississippi county could loan $3M to hospital

A south Mississippi county could lend more than $3 million to a local hospital.

The Picayune Item reports Pearl River County Hospital and Nursing Home in Poplarville wants county supervisors to refinance a debt it owes to a federal agency. Pearl River County supervisors are seeking proposals to borrow the money.

The hospital was required to pay back $5.9 million to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services after the agency found a previous management firm inflated bills.

Hospital CEO James Williams says the hospital has paid down some of the debt. He says the remaining $3.2 million carries a 10.75% interest rate, which the federal agency is collecting by withholding monthly Medicare reimbursements. Williams wants supervisors to borrow at a lower interest rate, with the hospital repaying the county.