With Mexico deal done, US urges China to resume trade talks

China's Central Bank Governor Yi Gang shakes hands with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, left, during the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors Meeting Saturday, June 8, 2019, In Fukuoka, Japan. Kim Kyung-hoon

One down, still others to go. President Donald Trump claimed a victory after Washington and Mexico agreed on measures to stem the flow of Central American migrants into the United States.

Trump called off plans to impose a 5% tax on Mexican exports, and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, speaking to reporters Saturday in Fukuoka on the sidelines of a meeting of financial leaders of the Group of 20 major economies, urged China to follow suit and return to stalled negotiations.

Mnuchin said he planned to have a private conversation with the head of China's central bank, Yi Gang. In a G-20 group meeting, the two were seen exchanging friendly remarks, but there were no fresh signs Beijing is ready to compromise in the dispute over trade and technology.