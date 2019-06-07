Business

Grains mixed, livestock mixed

The Associated Press

CHICAGO

Grain futures were mixed Friday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for July delivery rose 10.80 cents at $5.0820 a bushel; Jul corn was up 6.40 cents at $4.19 a bushel; July oats was off .40 cent at $2.9760 a bushel; while July soybeans lost 14.60 cents at 8.6260 bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Jun. live cattle unchanged at $1.0788 a pound; Aug. feeder cattle was up .12 cents at $1.3872 a pound; Jun. lean hogs fell .68 cents at .7962 a pound.

