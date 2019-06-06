Business

Solid US jobs report could allay fears of weakening economy

By CHRISTOPHER RUGABER AP Economics Writer

With worries rising about trade wars and slower global growth, Friday's jobs figures for May could serve as a reminder that the U.S. economy is still mostly in good shape.

Or, an unexpectedly weak employment report could intensify concerns that after a healthy first quarter, the U.S. economy is actually stumbling.

Economists have forecast that the government will report that employers added 185,000 jobs, a solid figure consistent with this year's average monthly gain. The unemployment rate is expected to remain at a nearly 50-year low of 3.6%, according to data provider FactSet.

The economy is showing signs of sluggishness after having expanded at a healthy 3.1% annual rate in the April-June quarter. Consumers have been cautious about spending, and companies are scaling back investment in high-cost machinery and equipment.