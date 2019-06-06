UPMC dropping prepayments policy for some patients

University Pittsburgh Medical Center is dropping plans to seek prepayment from out-of-network Highmark Medicare Advantage patients when consent decrees linking the competing health care giants end on June 30.

In a news released posted on its website Wednesday, UPMC said it would accept direct payment from Highmark at the same rate that UPMC Health Plan now pays Highmark's Allegheny Health Network hospitals. UPMC also will adopt the same contract rate when billing Highmark directly for out-of-network emergency care.

In a statement, UPMC chief communications officer Paul Wood says UPMC will have to reconsider its decisions regarding prepayment and balance billing if Highmark fails to pay the billed amounts directly to UPMC.

The action comes as a state judge considers how the five-year consent decree between the health care providers and the attorney general's office can be modified.