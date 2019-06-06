Union: Ford to close plant in Wales that employs 1,700

A union says Ford plans to close its engine plant in Bridgend, Wales, in September 2020.

The GMB union says union leaders are being given the news by company officials on Thursday. Ford is expected to make an announcement later about the plant, which employs 1,700 people.

GMB regional organizer Jeff Beck says the news is "a real hammer blow for the Welsh economy and the community in Bridgend."

It is the latest setback for Britain's auto industry.

Honda announced in May that it will close its western England car factory in 2021. And in February Nissan announced that it would not build a new SUV in Sunderland, northeast England, as previously planned.

The news comes amid anxiety about the economic damage being done by the uncertainty around Brexit.