Nevada lawmakers work over final weekend in session

Nevada lawmakers passed a key education budget bill and advanced a variety of policy measures Sunday as they moved closer to the end of session.

The biennial session ends Monday at midnight and lawmakers are expected to work through Sunday and Monday. Some policy bills are still moving through the legislative process, such as one that would give state workers the right to collectively bargain.

Here are some of the highlights from Sunday's work at the Legislature:

EDUCATION FUNDING BILL

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Idaho Statesman content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Both chambers on Sunday unanimously passed a bill that outlines K-12 education funding for the next biennium.

The measure must receive approval from Democratic Gov. Steve Sisolak before becoming law.

The bill proposes an average basic support guarantee of $6,218 per pupil for next year's budget, an increase of just over 4% from the current rate. The bill marks the 2021 figure at $6,288.

The measure allocates $62.9 million for the Read by Grade 3 program and about $327.2 million for a class-size reduction program.

CAMPAIGN FINANCE BILL

A last-minute campaign finance bill cleared its first legislative hurdle on Sunday.

The measure is sponsored by Senate Majority Leader Nicole Cannizzaro and creates a reporting requirement for organizations that contribute $10,000 or more to candidates in a calendar year.

It defines an organization in part as "any form of business or social organization," including corporations, partnerships and labor unions, among others. Under the bill, organizations that hit the $10,000 contribution mark will have to report each contribution made to a candidate that goes above $100.

Besides Cannizzaro, a dozen other state senators have signed on in support of the measure.

Democratic Sen. Yvanna Cancela, who presented the measure to a committee Sunday, said the bill captures major campaign donors and increases transparency.

The legislation also stipulates that it's unlawful for a "public officer" to use unspent contributions to pay themselves a salary.

The measure comes months after former Senate Majority Leader Kelvin Atkinson resigned on the Senate floor, announcing he took campaign funds for personal use. He later pleaded guilty in federal court to wire fraud.

Republican Sen. Keith Pickard said the contribution reporting mark in the legislation should have been $1,000.

"They've set the threshold for organization contribution reporting so high," he said.

COLLECTIVE BARGAINING

A bill that would give certain state workers the right to collectively bargain has passed an Assembly committee.

The measure cleared the Assembly panel Sunday, a day after it passed the state Senate in a party-line vote.

Union supporters have argued the bill would lead to improved services, less turnover and better working conditions.

Opponents have expressed concerns the measure could come with an increased price tag for Nevada. Janitors and secretaries would be among those state workers given the right to collectively bargain if the bill passes.