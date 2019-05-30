Kansas cattle sale barn’s owners indicted on fraud charges

The owners of a northwest Kansas cattle sale barn have been charged with bank fraud over what federal prosecutors say was a check-kiting scheme that cost banks millions of dollars.

KAKE-TV reports that Plainville Livestock Commission owners Tyler Gillum and his wife, Camden, face 31 counts of bank fraud in federal court.

They also are charged with one count of making a false statement to the federal Small Business Administration in applying for a $1.5 million loan and one count of making a false statement to the Almena State Bank in seeking a $500,000 credit line.

A federal grand jury in Topeka issued an indictment Wednesday alleging that the couple defrauded banks in Kansas, Colorado and Texas.

The Plainville Livestock Commission's telephone listing is no longer in service.