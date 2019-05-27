Mississippi stocks 2 lakes with tiny largemouth bass

Mississippi is stocking lakes and trying to build up a supply of largemouth bass that are popular for sports fishing.

The state Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks says in a news release it recently put Florida-strain largemouth bass into the Ross Barnett Reservoir near Jackson and into Aberdeen Lake in northern Mississippi.

More than 170,000 fingerling largemouth bass were stocked the reservoir. Local fishermen were recruited by the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District to transport and release the bass in backwater areas to improve survival.

Aberdeen Lake is part of the Tennessee-Tombigbee waterway. It received 80,000 largemouth bass.

A fisheries biologist for the department, Ryan Jones, says the goal is to produce more large-sized bass for people to catch.