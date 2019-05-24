The Latest: Lawmakers “determined” to enact budget deal

Four Democratic members of the Arizona House, from left, Athena Salman, Andres Cano, Diego Espinoza and Lorenzo Sierra confer on the House floor as a state budget plan awaits action, Thursday, May 23, 2019 in Phoenix. The Legislature moved in fits and starts as majority Republicans tried to round up the votes they need to pass the $11.8 billion spending plan without Democratic support. AP Photo

The Latest on action in the Arizona Legislature on a state budget (all times local):

6:50 p.m.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann says legislative leaders are still negotiating a few items but "we are bound and determined to try and get a budget out tonight if possible."

Fann's comments Friday evening came after House Speaker Rusty Bowers left negotiations, let out a whoop as he crossed a courtyard and then called the House into session.

The Arizona House then started debating budget bills again after a day of inaction. The lower chamber had passed three budget bills in a session that ended at 2 a.m. Friday but made no progress through the day.

The issue is a handful of holdout Republican senators. With no Democratic support the Senate needs 16 or 17 GOP members to back the deal Bowers and Fann negotiated with Gov. Doug Ducey.

___

6:45 p.m.

The Arizona House has started debating budget bills again after a day of inaction but it remains unclear if the Senate had a deal to do the same.

The action Friday evening could set the state for adoption of an $11.8 billion state spending plan for the budget year that starts July 1.

House Speaker Rusty Bowers let out a whoop as he left meeting in the old Capitol near sundown and headed to the House to begin debate. The House had passed three budget bills in a session that ended at 2 a.m. Friday but made no progress through the day.

The issue is a handful of holdout Republican senators. With no Democratic support the Senate needs 16 or 17 GOP members to back the deal Bowers, Gov. Doug Ducey and Senate President Karen Fann negotiated.

__

1 p.m.

Senate President Karen Fann says there's still isn't a deal to bring enough holdout Republican senators on board to pass a budget she and House Speaker Rusty Bowers negotiated with Gov. Doug Ducey.

Fann said Friday that negotiations are ongoing to resolve the issues raised by a handful of majority Republicans and break the Senate logjam.

The GOP-controlled House passed three of the budget bills overnight before adjourning at about 2 a.m. Democrats oppose the $11.8 billion spending plan so all but one Republican needs to support it for it to pass the Legislature.

Issues among senators include how a $325 million tax cut package is structured, spending priorities that didn't make the cut and extending the time child sex assault victims can sue.

___

7 a.m.

The Arizona House worked into the early morning to pass several bills that are part of the $11.8 billion state budget package before calling it a night.

The House and Senate both plan to return late Friday morning to continue working on the budget that has solid majority Republican support in the House but falls far short of enough GOP backing for the Senate to act. Minority Democrats don't support the GOP plan.

Republican holdouts who forced a delay in Senate action Thursday led to anger among GOP House members that was caught on an open mic during a closed caucus meeting Thursday evening. Reps. Ben Toma and Kelly Townsend threatened to retaliate against two GOP senators who don't support the budget.

The House worked until about 2 a.m. Friday.