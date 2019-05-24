3 prisoners recaptured after escaping at Georgia truck stop

Authorities say three prisoners who escaped from a transport van at a Georgia truck stop have been recaptured.

News outlets report police found Sean Henley and Hope Rogers hiding in a trash bin outside an apartment complex Friday morning. They were being taken from Florida to Chester County, Tennessee, where Rogers faces theft charges and Henley is charged with violating his probation. Captured nearby was Tabitha Cox, who faces drug charges.

Stewart Cottingham of the U.S. Marshal Service's Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force says the three prisoners were riding shackled in a private transport van Thursday night when they ran as the driver was refueling in Richmond Hill near Savannah.

The prisoners were found about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the truck stop where they fled.