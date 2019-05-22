Business
Iran supreme leader criticizes president amid US tensions
As tensions with the U.S. mount, Iran's supreme leader said Wednesday the country's president and foreign minister didn't implement the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as he wished, the first time he's criticized both politicians by name.
The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, before hard-line students gathered to hear a Ramadan lecture, come as hard-liners for years have criticized the accord for giving too much away from the West.
That Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state, would begin blaming the deal's unraveling on them limits the power of President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, relative moderates within Iran's Shiite theocracy.
It also shows the growing power of hard-liners within Iran a year after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the nuclear deal.
