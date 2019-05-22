Iran supreme leader criticizes president amid US tensions

In this Monday, May 20, 2019 photo, released by U.S. Navy, an F/A-18E Super Hornet from the "Jolly Rogers" of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103 launches from the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) on Arabian Sea. Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeff Sherman

As tensions with the U.S. mount, Iran's supreme leader said Wednesday the country's president and foreign minister didn't implement the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers as he wished, the first time he's criticized both politicians by name.

The comments by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, before hard-line students gathered to hear a Ramadan lecture, come as hard-liners for years have criticized the accord for giving too much away from the West.

That Khamenei, who has final say on all matters of state, would begin blaming the deal's unraveling on them limits the power of President Hassan Rouhani and Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, relative moderates within Iran's Shiite theocracy.

It also shows the growing power of hard-liners within Iran a year after President Donald Trump withdrew America from the nuclear deal.