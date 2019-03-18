Haiti parliament ousts prime minister in no-confidence vote

FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2018 file photo, Haiti's prime minister Jean-Henry Ceant sits during his appointment ceremony at the national Palace in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Ceant has been thrown out of office by a no-confidence vote on Monday, March 18, 2019, prompted by government dysfunction and inability to quash inflation, blackouts and frequent opposition protests that have paralyzed the country. Dieu Nalio Chery, File AP Photo