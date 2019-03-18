Orangutan mother blinded by air gun pellets in Indonesia

In this photo taken on Sunday, March 17, 2019, a veterinarian and a volunteer of Sumatra Orangutan Conservation Programme (SOCP) tend to a three-month old baby orangutan named 'Brenda' that was evacuated from a village with a broken arm, prior to a surgery at SOCP facility in Sibolangit, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Orangutan populations in Indonesia's Borneo and Sumatra island are facing severe threats from habitat loss, illegal logging, fires and poaching. Conservationists predicted that without immediate action, orangutans are likely to be the first great ape to become extinct in the wild. Binsar Bakkara AP Photo