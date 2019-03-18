Business

Fire guts commercial building in Fargo

The Associated Press

March 18, 2019 05:33 AM

FARGO, N.D.

Fire has gutted a commercial building in Fargo.

Firefighters responded to the call about 9:30 p.m. Sunday. On arrival, they found heavy smoke and fire coming from two units on the east half of the steel building. The address listed for the building belongs to a mechanical contractor.

KFGO reports firefighters entered the building through an overhead garage door and found the interior of the two units fully involved. They had the fire under control a short time later.

There were no injuries. And, the cause of the fire is under investigation.

