Inslee signs bump stock buyback funding

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee speaks before signing a bill funding gun bump stock buybacks in the state of Washington, Thursday, March 14, 2019, at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Legislators banned the devices in 2018 and created the buyback program at the same time, but left it unfunded. Bump stocks allow a semiautomatic rifle to fire nearly continuously allowing the gun's trigger to 'bump' rapidly against the user's finger. Ted S. Warren AP Photo