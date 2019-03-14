Mayor defends deal with medical system she helps govern

Baltimore's mayor is defending a deal to sell her self-published books for $100,000 to the University of Maryland Medical System, on whose board of directors she sits.
Board positions are unpaid, but The Baltimore Sun reported Wednesday that around a third of the board receives compensation through the hospital network's contracts with their businesses. The Maryland Senate's Finance Committee is considering a bill to bar the practice.
Pugh's early Thursday statement says UMMS wanted to provide free "Health Holly: Exercising is Fun" books to 20,000 Baltimore students. The network purchased the books from Pugh's company "at a modest cost of $5 each." She says her company's net profit was $20,000 in each year the network purchased the books, after production and shipping costs.
Pugh says she's conformed with disclosure requirements.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Idaho Statesman
#ReadLocal
Comments