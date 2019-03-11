Chaos spreads in Venezuela after days without power

People collect water coming from a broken pipe that belongs to the city water service, during rolling blackouts which has kept people without running water in their homes in Caracas, Venezuela, Monday, March 11, 2019. The blackout has intensified the toxic political climate, with opposition leader Juan Guaido blaming alleged government corruption and mismanagement and President Nicolas Maduro accusing his U.S.-backed adversary of sabotaging the national grid. Fernando Llano AP Photo