The Latest: Algeria’s president arrives home amid protests

FILE - In this May 4, 2017 file photo, Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika prepares to vote in Algiers. Algeria, a gas-rich African giant and crucial western ally nearly brought to its knees in the 1990s by a bloody Islamist insurgency, is at a new turning point, this time led by citizens young and old peacefully protesting a bid for a fifth term by ailing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Sidali Djarboub, File AP Photo