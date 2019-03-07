UK insists Brexit talks will continue despite EU pessimism

FILE - In this Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 file photo, Attorney General Geoffrey Cox leaves after a cabinet meeting at Downing Street in London. Britain's chief law officer says Brexit negotiations with the European Union will continue through the weekend, as the U.K. scrambles to secure changes to the EU divorce deal before a vote in Parliament next week, it was reported on Thursday, March 7, 2019. The EU says "difficult" talks have failed to produce a breakthrough because British proposals are unrealistic. Kirsty Wigglesworth, File AP Photo