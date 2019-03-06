US judge eases wildfire safety plan for California utility

FILE - In this Dec. 3, 2018 file photo, a vehicle rests in front of a home leveled by the Camp Fire in Paradise, Calif. Pacific Gas & Electric says its equipment may have ignited the 2018 Camp Fire, which killed 86 people and destroyed an entire town in Northern California. The embattled utility said Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, it’s taking a $10.5 billion charge for claims connected to the Camp Fire in its fourth quarter earnings. Noah Berger, File AP Photo