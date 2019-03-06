Officials arrest 5 more over deadly Egypt railcar crash

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 file photo, policemen stand guard in front of a damaged train inside Ramsis train station in Cairo, Egypt. Egyptian authorities have arrested another five people over the deadly train crash and explosion last week at Cairo's main railway station. At least 25 people were killed when an unmanned locomotive slammed into a barrier inside the busy station, triggering a huge blast that also injured at least 47 people. Nariman El-Mofty, File AP Photo