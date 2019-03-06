Business

Official warns of ‘no-deal’ Brexit risk to Northern Ireland

The Associated Press

March 06, 2019 03:18 AM

Steve Bray, a protestor who supports Britain remaining in the European Union and has been demonstrating across the street from the Houses of Parliament in London for more than 18 months, holds up a new placard he and other protestors made this morning, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. The U.K. government agreed Friday to pay 33 million pounds ($43 million) to settle a lawsuit that claimed it improperly awarded contracts to run extra ferry services in the event that Britain leaves the European Union without an agreement on future relations.
LONDON

Northern Ireland's top civil servant is warning that a disorderly U.K. exit from the European Union will lead to a sharp increase in unemployment and an exodus of businesses from the region.

David Sterling says "there is currently no mitigation available for the severe consequences of a no-deal outcome."

Britain and the EU have struck a divorce deal, but the U.K. Parliament has rejected it, largely over concerns about the Ireland-Northern Ireland border.

Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29, and businesses fear a "no-deal" exit would severely disrupt trade. It could also destabilize Northern Ireland's peace process, which relies on an open border.

In a letter to Northern Ireland political leaders, Sterling says a "no-deal" Brexit "could well have a profound and long-lasting impact on society."

