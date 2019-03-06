TSA agents find non-working grenade launcher in luggage

This photo provided by the Transportation Security Administration shows a defunct grenade launcher that TSA agents spotted in a passenger’s checked bag at Lehigh Valley Airport in Allentown, Pa The TSA says the unassembled parts of the launcher and a replica grenade were found on Monday, March 4, 2019, when an alarm went off as the bag passed through security equipment at the airport, about 60 miles (96 kilometers ) north of Philadelphia. The man, from St. Augustine, Fla., was stopped by police and told officials he thought he could bring the non-functioning launcher onboard in a checked bag. (Transportation Security Administration via AP)