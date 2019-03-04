New governor to deliver 1st State of the State speech

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to push for an increase in Ohio's gas tax and promote efforts to fight the opioid epidemic in his first State of the State speech as governor.
The Republican is also expected to highlight programs he's advocated to improve the lives of children.
The address is scheduled for Tuesday at noon in the Ohio Statehouse.
DeWine is bringing the event back to Columbus following the decision by his Republican predecessor, Gov. John Kasich (KAY'-sik), to hold seven of his eight speeches in cities around Ohio.
Democrats are hoping to hear from DeWine about ways to boost the state's economy and lower the unemployment rate of 4.6 percent, which is far above the national average of 3.9 percent.
