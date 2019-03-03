A right to vacation? NYC idea prompts debate over days off

In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 photo, Dawn Casale, founder of One Girl Cookies, poses for photos in her shop in the Dumbo neighborhood of the Brooklyn borough of New York. Mayor Bill de Blasio wants New York to become the first place in the 50 states to make private businesses provide time off with pay. Employees at Casale's bakery get paid time off after five years, or if they're managers; others can arrange unpaid vacation, she said. "I would love to be able to provide vacation time to my employees ... but the reality of it is not whether or not we want to give it — it's whether we can give it," said Casale. Richard Drew AP Photo