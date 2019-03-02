Whitmer prepares 1st budget: ‘There are no easy answers’

FILE - In this Feb. 12, 2019 file photo, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer delivers her State of the State address to a joint session of the House and Senate at the state Capitol in Lansing, Mich. Whitmer is abolishing Michigan's medical marijuana licensing board and folding its functions into a newly created regulatory agency. The Democrat issued an executive order Friday, March 1, 2019, to create the Marijuana Regulatory Agency. The board has been criticized as too slow to issue licenses following a law that instituted a tiered regulatory system. Al Goldis, File AP Photo