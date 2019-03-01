Walmart to make ‘every effort’ to keep disabled greeters

This combination of images shows Walmart greeters, clockwise from top left, John Combs in Vancouver, Wash., Ashley Powell in Galena, Ill., Mitchell Hartzell in Hazel Green, Ala., and Adam Catlin in Selinsgrove, Pa. Combs, Powell, Hartzell and Catlin are among disabled Walmart greeters threatened with job loss as Walmart transforms the greeter position into one that’s more physically demanding. Holly Catlin via AP Rachel Wasser/Tamara Ambrose/Gina Hopkins