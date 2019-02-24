The Latest: Sheriff: 2 bodies recovered, searching for 3rd

This image taken from video provided by KRIV FOX 26 shows the scene of a cargo plane crash on Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019 in Trinity Bay, just north of Galveston Bay and the Gulf of Mexico in Texas. Lynn Lunsford with the Federal Aviation Administration did not immediately know the status of the people aboard and the Chambers County Sheriff's Office could not immediately be reached for comment. (KRIV FOX 26 via AP) AP