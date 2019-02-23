Lincoln-area program helps people save for homes, school

In this Feb. 14, 2019 photo, Axel Sinda and his wife Noella Disasi pose for a portrait at their house in Lincoln, Neb. The couple recently bought their first home with the help of a low-income program that has buyers save $1,000 and then they receive an additional $4,000 for a down payment. "We are happy to not be moving around anymore. We have a big family and we use to have a small 2-bedroom apartment," says Sinda. Lincoln Journal Star via AP Savannah Blake