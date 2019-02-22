As prices soar, Turkey’s Erdogan woos voters with cheap veg

In this Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 photo, shoppers wait in line to buy groceries at a government-run market selling spinach, tomatoes and peppers at discounted prices in an Istanbul neighbourhood. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's government has set up dozens of these temporary stalls in Turkey's largest cities in a bid to mitigate the effects of soaring food prices that have stung households. The move comes just over a month before Erdogan faces local elections on March 31, when runaway prices and an economic downturn could cost his ruling party some key municipal seats. Emrah Gurel AP Photo