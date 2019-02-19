Governor signs measure to hike Illinois minimum wage to $15

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, right, congratulates Illinois State Rep. Will Guzzardi, D-Chicago, left, on the House floor at the Illinois State Capitol, Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, in Springfield, Ill. Illinois legislators moved quickly to deliver one of Pritzker's top campaign promises, a gradual hike in the statewide minimum wage from $8.25 to $15 an hour — more than double the pay floor that most of its Midwestern neighbors require. The State Journal-Register via AP Justin L. Fowler