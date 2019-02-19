The Latest: UK minister: Brexit uncertainty unacceptable

In this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019 photo European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker, right, prepares to shake hands with British Prime Minister Theresa May, left, before their meeting at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. EU Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker says he can't rule out that a delayed Brexit could mean the United Kingdom would participate in this spring's European Parliament election. Geert Vanden Wijngaert, file AP Photo