Agencies give out reusable bags ahead of Jackson’s bag ban

Agencies in a resort community in northwest Wyoming are distributing reusable bags to residents ahead of the town's ban on plastic bags.
The Jackson Hole News and Guide reports officials recently amended Jackson's budget to include about $18,000 for outreach and education for the bag ban approved last month.
Assistant public works director Johnny Ziem says most of money was used to buy 20,000 bags to make available to residents, so the ban doesn't become "something that is a barrier for anyone."
Grocers and large retailers will not be allowed to hand out single-use plastic bags starting April 15. The ban will apply to small retailers Nov. 15.
Other city and Teton County agencies have hosted events to collect reusable bags to give to residents.
