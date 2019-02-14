Ghosn beefs up defense with lawyer famous for acquittals

FILE - In this June 27, 2012, file photo, lawyer Junichiro Hironaka speaks at press cub of courthouse in Tokyo. Hironaka, a defense lawyer famous for winning innocent verdicts in a legal system where 99 percent of the cases result in convictions, was hired to defend Nissan Motor Co.'s former chairman Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday, Feb. 13, 2019. The new defense lawyer for Ghosn has a strong track record for winning acquittals, an extreme rarity in Japan. (Kyodo News via AP, File) AP